Trump impeachment trial rules established after 13-hour rules session

The Senate approved rules early for President Donald Trump’s trial on two articles of impeachment.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., waves as the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump concludes on Capitol Hill in Washington, early Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Nearly 13 hours after the first full day of the trial began, senators voted along party lines to accept the rules at close to 2 a.m. Wednesday. The trial will resume Wednesday afternoon.

Trump is claiming he wants top aides to testify in his Senate impeachment trial, but he qualified that by suggesting there were “national security” concerns about allowing their testimony.

Trump spoke to reporters Wednesday at a global economic forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Senate Republicans have for now blocked Democratic motions to immediately call witnesses and subpoena documents.

Opening arguments will now be spread over three days, but Republicans rejected Democratic demands for more witnesses.

Democrats failed to persuade Republicans to agree to issue subpoenas for documents and witnesses, though those matters can be revisited later.

After one particularly bitter exchange, Chief Justice John Roberts admonished the Democratic House managers and the White House counsel to “remember where they are.”

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell dropped plans for two late-night sessions to hear opening arguments, instead spreading arguments over three days.

Some senators were struggling to pay attention to Trump’s impeachment trial. That’s in part because they’ve heard the story before about Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to help him politically.

And they’re banned from doing almost anything besides taking notes and listening. No phones. No coffee. No note-passing.

So on Tuesday and early Wednesday, as the proceedings wore on, some senators rubbed their eyes. Sen. Bernie Sanders yawned.

A few either nodded off or listened with their eyes closed.

Keeping them focused will be a key challenge for the White House defense team and the House prosecutors.

Trump says he wants to deliver the State of the Union address Feb. 4 even if his impeachment trial is ongoing.

