Trump picks Ratcliffe to be top intelligence official again

President Donald Trump has picked Rep. John Ratcliffe again to be the nation's top intelligence official, overseeing the 17 U.S. spy agencies that the president has repeatedly scorned.

Trump earlier nominated the two-term Republican congressman from Texas to be the next director of national intelligence.

But in early August, Trump abruptly withdrew his name amid growing questions about Ratcliffe's qualifications for the job.

Democrats and Republicans criticized him for having little experience in the field of intelligence.

