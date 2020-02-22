Trump ups federal share of West Virginia 2016 flood recovery

President Donald Trump has increased the federal share of costs to help West Virginia recover from floods that ravaged the state in 2016.

Gov. Jim Justice's office said Friday that Trump approved his request to increase the federal share from 75% to 90% for public assistance projects.

Justice's office says a recent award of $131.7 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency funds to rebuild two Nicholas County schools helped the state meet the threshold for a cost-share increase.

Covered costs include emergency expenses, debris removal and infrastructure repair. The June 2016 floods killed 23 people and damaged hundreds of buildings in the state.