Trumpet players in the Valley play Taps to honor our fallen heroes

On Monday, musicians from across the country played music on their porches to take part in Taps Across America, a national moment of remembrance for Memorial Day, including musicians here in the Shenandoah Valley.

Carrillo said one of her most honored moments was being able to play taps at a veterans funeral.

The national moment of remembrance is an annual event that asks Americans, wherever they are, at 3:00 p.m.on Memorial Day, to pause for one minute to remember those who have died in military service to the United States.

Following the minute of silence, musicians are asked to play Taps to remember all who have fallen for our country.

Christine Carrillo, the director of instrumental music at Bridgewater College, notified her neighbors ahead of time and played the short but moving song in the middle of her neighborhood.

As neighbors stood outside to watch her play, Carrillo said she's been playing the trumpet for most of her life and the song still gives her chills.

"It's a way for trumpet players to be able to celebrate and honor those who have died for our country," Carrillo said. "It seems like a great thing right now when we're all very distant and seem to be apart from another."

Carrillo said she learned about Taps Across America through social media but said it will now become a new tradition for her family.

Other musicians throughout the Valley, including in Harrisonburg and Augusta County, also took part in Taps Across America.