Tuesday is the deadline to request an absentee ballot for Va. local elections

Tuesday, May 12, is the last day Virginians can request an absentee ballot for the local May elections coming up in just a week.

Earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Ralph Northam asked the General Assembly to delay local elections from May to November, but lawmakers did not take action on the recommendation.

So, instead, Gov. Northam used the Virginia governor's statutory authority to postpone the May local elections by two weeks, from May 5 to May 19, to provide additional time for restrictions to begin to ease amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

That was done through Executive Order Fifty-Nine.

“Virginians should never have to choose between casting a ballot and risking their health,” said Governor Northam. “I am grateful to the House of Delegates for taking action to move our upcoming elections, but unfortunately the Senate failed to make the same commonsense decision. While we strongly encourage every Virginian who can vote by mail to do so, we will also take every necessary step to conduct these elections in a way that ensures in-person voting is done safely and responsibly.”

As we've gotten closer to that date, Phase 1 for Virginia's reopening plan is now set to begin on Friday May 15, just days before the local election date.

However, Gov. Northam and most state officials are still urging people to vote absentee for their local elections.

The governor, in a Monday briefing, called voting by mail the "safest way to vote at this time" and reassured Virginians that it's secure too.

However, he said the department of elections will be working to make sure all polling places and poll workers are as safe as possible as well.

If you plan to vote absentee and haven't yet requested an absentee ballot, you can reach out to your local registrar's office or you can request one online.

The General Assembly's recently passed law to allow no-excuse absentee voting hasn't yet taken effect — so you'll still need to chose from a list of pre-approved reasons to request your ballot.

You can request online that an absentee ballot be mailed to you at elections.virginia.gov/voterinfo or by downloading and printing a request form at elections.virginia.gov/forms and then returning the completed and signed form to your local General Registrar’s office by mail, fax, or scanned attachment to an email. Contact information for General Registrar offices is on the form. Forms are also available in Spanish, Vietnamese, and Korean.

Voters completing a paper application are asked to choose reason 2A, “my disability or illness,” to complete their form. Voters completing an online application to request an absentee ballot will need to follow the prompts and select “I have a reason or condition that prevents me from going to the polls on Election Day.” You will then have the option to choose “my disability or illness” as the reason for your request.

If you plan to submit an absentee ballot, you need to return your ballot by Election Day on May 19.

The June primary elections remain postponed to June 23 rather than June 9.

“Elections are a critical function of our government,” said Attorney General Mark Herring. “We will do everything in our power to maintain the integrity of our democratic process while ensuring the safety of all Virginians.”

While a federal judge has ruled that Herring's agreement to allow absentee ballots in the June primary without witness signatures is constitutional, absentee ballots for May's local elections still require the normal witness signatures.

