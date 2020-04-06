Tuesday's 'super pink moon' will be biggest and brightest of 2020

Spring is one of the best times of year to get outside and do some stargazing. You can take advantage of the warming temperatures and the clear skies that aren't quite yet murky due to the increased humidity that often rises during the summer months.

This week, there are several things to check out in the night sky. The biggest is the Full Super Pink Moon. This week's full moon is an important one for several reasons. So it's only fitting that it's the biggest and brightest of 2020.

FULL "PINK MOON" THIS WEEK

This week, the moon will appear full on Monday and Tuesday, but the official full moon will be at peak brightness Tuesday at 10:35 p.m.

It's also known this month as the "Full Pink Moon," but don't get too excited: the moon won't appear pink. The color reference comes from the fact that early Springtime blooms called Phlox, otherwise known as "moss pink," often appear during this time of year. Each month, the moon has a different name.

The moon will be its usual golden color near the horizon and fade to a bright white overhead.

MOON WILL APPEAR BRIGHTER AND BIGGER

This week's moon will be the biggest and brightest full moon of 2020.

It's known as a "super moon."

A super moon is a new or full moon that happens at the time of the month when the moon is closest to Earth in its orbit.

That means it’s going to look extra big and bright – up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than a micromoon, or when a full moon farthest away from Earth, according to NASA.

We're actually in a series of super moons. The first occurred in March and the last one will be May 7th.

This moon will appear around 7% bigger and around 15% brighter than a typical full moon.

THE FULL PASCHAL MOON

While this will not only be the first full moon after the Spring Equinox, it is also the full moon that determines the date of Easter. Easter is observed on the Sunday following the Paschal Full Moon, which is the first Full Moon that occurs on or after the March equinox. This is why Easter falls on different weeks year to year.

Equinox was March 19. The full moon is April 7. This places the first Sunday after the full moon as April 12.

Get out there and check out the Full Super Pink Moon and let us know what you think!

Viewing conditions will depend on the weather and skies in your area.