Turkey hunting kicks off in Virginia

Now through November 8, people can hunt turkeys using a bow and arrow, except in areas where there is a closed firearm season on turkey.

Hunters can only bag one per day in Virginia, and no more than two during the fall season.

Any wild turkey that is killed in the fall must be checked at a game station, online or by phone.

Hunters in Augusta, Rockingham and Page Counties can begin using a firearm on October 19.

Violating these rules can result in charges.

Archery season for deer and bear runs from October 5 to November 15 and there's also a late archery season from December 1 to January 4. Plus, in specific cities, Urban Archery season lasted from September 7 to October 4. You can learn more about all of Virginia's seasons and regulations at www.dgif.virginia.gov/hunting/regulations/deer/.