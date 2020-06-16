Turner Ashby monument vandalized over the weekend

Police are investigating vandalism at the Turner Ashby Monument in Harrisonburg that happened over the weekend.

The paint appeared to be poured on the top of the monument.

Harrisonburg Police say sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning paint was poured over the monument off of Neff Avenue.

This is not the first time this year the monument has been vandalized.Back in February, the monument has been splashed with red paint and the fencing that surrounds it.

Camera have been put up around the area of the monument and police are currently reviewing footage.

No suspect has been identified at this time.