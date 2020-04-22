Turning a financial crisis into a lesson for children

Children are smart — and can pick up on your stresses, especially if you are out of work. Which is why you could use this crisis as a lesson.

If you have a child old enough to understand what is happening, this may be the perfect time to be open with them about what you are experiencing.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, says you don’t want to scare your child by going into great detail about a job loss or your fears about paying bills. But you can let them know you are feeling concerned and are doing everything possible to help.

Dale says to reach out to non-profits, food banks, and churches as well for support with the everyday necessities and let your child see that you are asking for help.

“It’s always a good thing I think as well. Because it teaches them there are other people in the community that are willing to help. Whether its as simple as telling your child I’m working online trying to figure out how we can get some extra income," said Cherry Dale.

There are people out there willing to help, so it's a great lesson to a child who is in tune with how you are feeling.