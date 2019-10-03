Animal cruelty charges involving mini horses placed under advisement for a year

A Greenville woman who was charged with 10 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty charges over the summer has had her case placed under advisement for a year.

One of Sarah Twichell's miniature horses that she rescued. | Credit: WHSV

In July, Augusta County Animal Control filed 10 charges against Sarah Twichell, who runs Bucks Pride Rescue.

"I've been doing rescue for about 4 years, and we've housed over 100 so far, so castrated and found them all new homes," Twichell said.

She's facing charges alleging inadequate shelter of miniature horses.

Twichell says her mission is to find the mini horses a forever home.

"My joy comes from matching a horse with a family and for them to have a long relationship, and that's what makes me very happy. Rescue is just a continuation of that," Twichell said.

She says animal control told her she had seven days to move the horses to a better location out of the sun, but she was not able to meet the deadline. Court records had said she was warned that the horses had inadequate shelter where they were being held.

Twichell appeared in court last month, and Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Lorna Port said there was enough evidence against Twichell, but the judge decided to place her charges under advisement for a year.

That means she cannot have any other offenses and animal control will be checking in with her over that time.

"Evidence in how healthy my minis are and how happy they are, how well cared for they are," Twichell said. "I mean, that speaks for itself. They get their teeth done, they get their feet done, they get vaccines, they get worming."

Twichell has moved her horses since the charges, and Port said if she continues running her rescue properly, her charges will be dismissed.