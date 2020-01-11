Two Sentara Health Centers close

Two Sentara practices in the valley closed late last year, leaving some to find new places to receive health care.

The Luray Health Center was one of two to close in December. | Credit: WHSV

The New Market and Luray Health Centers closed Dec. 27th. Sentara officials said the decision was made due to several challenges.

"While we regret that we had to make this decision, challenges in recruiting physicians to these areas, as well as various economic issues, limited our ability to effectively meet the healthcare needs of the communities," reads a statement in part.

Sentara said they''ve been working with patients to help them find other providers. You can read their full statement below.

Sentara closed its New Market and Luray practices effective December 27th. While we regret that we had to make this decision, challenges in recruiting physicians to these areas, as well as various economic issues, limited our ability to effectively meet the healthcare needs of the communities. As a not-for-profit organization, it is critical that we are good stewards of our resources so we can continue to fulfill our mission.

It has been our pleasure to care for the patients in the two communities and we are dedicated to working with all patients who would like to stay with Sentara to find a new primary care provider that would be a good fit.