Two UVA students develop website to track spread of novel coronavirus

Two University of Virginia students have developed a website to track the spread of novel coronavirus.

The students, both upperclassmen, are computer science majors who wanted to use their skills and education to help people.

The website allows users to monitor the spread of COVID-19 with an interactive map. It also provides data on confirmed cases, including people who have been diagnosed, recovered or died from the outbreak.

Information about symptoms is also available.

The website is updated throughout the day as the students work to fit in time between classes and homework.

“It’s not for a class, but we recognize there’s like a need for this so we’re trying to create like a positive societal impact using our skills we learned here at UVA and computer science,” fourth year computer science major James Yun said.

Yun co-developed the app with third year UVA student Soukarya Ghosh

“Initially James came to me with the idea and I was on board right away,” Ghosh said. “I was very inspired by the idea of making something that could have a public impact.”

The students also enlisted the help of two other friends at Stanford and Virginia Tech to monitor the website. So far, they’ve reached 10,000 users.