Two arrested in Moorefield on drug charges

On Saturday night, the Hardy County Sheriff's Office, with the assistance of the Moorefield Police Department and WV Fugitive

and Recovery, executed a search warrant on a residence at 134 S Elm St, Moorefield.

Officers found drug paraphernalia, baggies, multiple scales, and a large supply of crystalline methamphetamine inside the home. Various digital devices were also seized for forensic processing.

Hardy County's newest canine officer, Loka, assisted in the search and

recovery of the drugs.

Eric Vacovsky and Sarah Keener, both of Moorefield, WV, were arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Sheriff Bryan Ward would like to thank the citizens of Hardy County for

their support and ongoing information leading to drug arrests in our

community.