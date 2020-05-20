Two dams failed after heavy rains in Michigan

So much rain has fallen, more than 7" in some spots of Michigan. It has now led to the failure of two dams

Michigan's Governor has declared a state of emergency for a county where two dams failed.

The dams breached Tuesday night after heavy rains and flash flooding.

The chairman of the Midland county (which is near Saginaw) board of commissioners says he believes about 3,500 and 10,000 people have been affected so far.

The Governor warned that one city could end up under about nine feet of water.

One resident says, "It's been nuts. We've watched waters go from manageable to unmanageable. I mean, when you think about 38 feet. I'm a surfer so 38 feet of water moving is dangerous."

Thankfully, no deaths or injuries have been reported but the flooding is just incredible.

The Tittabawasse river is expected to crest 14 feet above flood stage- making. That would make the crest about 4 feet above the record crest set in 1986.

Some people had to evacuate twice in 24 hours. Many houses are still submerged under water and of course, all of this with the stay at home order in place.

So many people now can't go home.