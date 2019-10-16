Two former Dukes selected on day two of XFL Draft

Two more former James Madison football standouts heard their named called on the second and final day of the 2019 XFL Draft, as Terrence Alls and Khalid Abdullah were both selected by the DC Defenders during the open phase of the draft.

A total of five Dukes were drafted during the 71-round, two-day event, as Alls and Abdullah join #1 overall pick Rashard Davis in DC, while both Ishmael Hyman and Andrew Ankrah were taken on day one by the St. Louis BattleHawks.

Alls was taken during the 10th round of the open phase, and Abdullah followed two rounds later in the 12th round.

A two-year letter winner from 2016-17, Alls was a primary receiving target for both of JMU’s runs to the national championship games. He was twice named a Third Team All-CAA receiver after ranking in the top 10 of the CAA in receiving yards in each season.

He finished his career with 94 receptions for 1,285 yards and seven touchdowns. His 55 catches in 2017 ranks ninth in JMU single-season history and he achieved a career-high 10 catches in JMU’s 2017 FCS Second Round win versus Stony Brook, a feat achieved just nine times ever by a JMU player. He also turned in three career 100-yard receiving performances.

One of JMU’s most prolific running backs, Abdullah played for the Dukes from 2013-16. As a senior in 2016, he named All-American after leading the country with 1,809 rushing yards, 22 rushing touchdowns and 25 total touchdowns. He was additionally named American Sports Network FCS Player of the Year and finished eighth in the voting for the STATS Walter Payton Award.

Abdullah set JMU single-season records for rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, scoring (150) and total touchdowns (25) while ranking second in all-purpose yards (1,992) and rush attempts (298) in 2016. He is JMU’s all-time leader in career rushing touchdowns (41) and total touchdowns (45) while ranking second in rushing yards (3,678) and fourth in all-purpose (4,077). Abdullah produced 15 100-yard rushing games in his career, including 11 as a senior.

The XFL opens its 2020 season on Saturday, Feb. 8, the weekend after Super Bowl 54. The regular season will span 10 weeks through April 12, with the playoffs semifinals scheduled for April 18 and 19 and championship game on April 26. For more information on the XFL, go to www.xfl.com.