Two killed in house fire in Nelson County

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal house fire in Nelson County.

Troopers said authorities were alerted to the blaze along the 1000 block of Hunting Lodge Road in Wingina around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Nelson County Fire and Rescue and the Nelson County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

According to police, the bodies of two deceased individuals were located inside the home. The remains have been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

As of now, troopers said fire does not appear to be suspicious.

However, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

