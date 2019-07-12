Two local businesses open in the Village of the Valley

From coffee, to candles, the Village of the Valley has welcomed two local businesses.

Nutts About Coffee, owned by Peter Ballou and his fiancee, Megan, brings nitro brewing into their shop along with a fun super hero theme.

"We're a Star Wars, Star Trek, Marvel themed shop. Megan is Star Wars, she's got all the collection from Star Wars and autographs from various Star wars stars," said Peter Ballou.

Ballou said he wants his customers to come in for the coffee and stay for the experience. His "Nutts about Coffee" mugs will also be designed differently each month with a new color on the inside of the mug, representing a cause or organization. Some of the proceeds from the mugs sold will then go towards that organization.

"It's all about creativity. I try and be creative every time we come out here. We try to say, what goes well with a flavor shot, let's try this, let's try that," said Ballou.

Isle Candle Company is new to the shopping center, but not to the valley. Located in the Agora Market in Downtown Harrisonburg, the company is expanding and opening a new location.

"In our downtown shop we do see a lot of Massanutten guests come and visit us downtown, so now we're excited to provide a closer shopping experience for them," said Becca Slye, Business partner for Isle Candle Co.

Slye said she is excited for her customers to "take a dip" into the unique candles.

"We make our candles from 100% pure soy bean oil that are clean burning and long lasting. The best part is, you can actually dip into the oil and use it as a moisturizer or a massage oil," said Slye.

Both business owners said they are excited about their new opportunity with the community.