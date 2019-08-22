Two new resource officers for Augusta County schools

There are two new school resource officers in Augusta County bringing the total number to seven.

Sgt. James Snyder is in charge of the school resource division for the sheriff's office. | Credit: WHSV

The two part-time resource officers join five full-time officers.

Augusta County Public Schools deputy superintendent Douglas Shifflett said it's been a priority for the county to add more officers.

"The response time is sooner. The communication with the families are sooner. Communications with situations are sooner," Shifflett said. "So we can cut down on that time, that's going to help everybody in the long run."

James Snyder, the sergeant of the school resource division, said the new officers have been needed.

"We're busier, a lot busier than we used to be. So every day, we're dealing with something," Snyder said.

Shifflett said there have been discussions between the superintendent, Augusta County Sheriff's Office, and the school safety council to add more officers. However, the issue was finding a sustainable way to fund the positions. Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said it was a collaborative effort to bring in the new officers.

"The board of supervisors, the school board, the school superintendent, we've all been in the room, we've all been talking, doing our best to make this happen," Smith said.

The board of supervisors gave the sheriff's office additional money to fund the positions. Even though it's more expensive than a one-time cost like a security camera, everyone involved agreed it was more beneficial to have people.

"I think we all agree that having an actual person and a police car in a building makes a huge difference for security reasons," Smith said.

Sheriff Smith said the safety of students in schools is very important to him, and that's why they were willing to work to find the funding for the new roles.

"We secured the funding that we had, but it's a whole lot more than just funding the salary," Smith said. "We have to fund the equipment. We have to fund the vehicle."

Smith said he thinks having the additional officers will be good for more than just the school property.

"I think it's beneficial for the community, the school system, the children to have school resource officers as a part of the community," Smith said.

