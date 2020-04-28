Two people cited for not following social distancing orders at Dollar General

Police say the Dollar General store in Elkhorn City has not been following proper social distancing measures taken by the city and is now being told to close.

"While in that business, I noticed there was an individual with his wife paying at the counter that wasn't adhering to the 6-foot social distancing. Also, they weren't supposed to be in the store together because just one person from each household," Elkhorn City Police Chief Bobby Sexton said." This wasn't the first (the couple) violated it, and it certainly was not the first Dollar General has been warned to watch its customers."

Sexton said his department has visited the Dollar General 15 times since the beginning of the pandemic for similar issues.

One worker has been cited to court, and a customer is going to be cited for not adhering to the guidelines.

"We don't want to run right into cite people or arrest them but with Dollar General, in that case, we have been down there so many times, and they have violated the guidelines of not keeping the community safe that we were left with no other choice.

Elkhorn City Councilwoman Roxanne Blankenship is hopeful Monday's events at the Dollar General will serve as a reminder to the community to practice social distancing.

"We need to take the proper steps that the government has asked for nationally, state, and locally. this is not just a regular pandemic. It's not just the flu," Blankenship said.