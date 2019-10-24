Two people running as write-in candidates for Augusta County School Board

Voters in the South River district in Augusta County will have to write-in their choice for school board member on Nov. 6's election.

Tom Goforth (L) and Kimberley Baisley-Byers (R) are both running as write in candidates in the South River district. | Credit: WHSV

The current member, Tim Quillen, is not seeking re-election because he's moving out of the county.

Tom Goforth and Kimberley Baisley-Byers are running as write-in candidates. There will not be a candidate on the ballot for the role, since no one filed before the deadline.

Both Goforth and Baisley-Byers feel they have experience that would make them a great fit for the seat.

"The classroom experience over a 38-year period will help me see different sides of problems that exist and policies," Goforth said.

Baisley-Byers doesn't have teaching experience, but she thinks that gives her a different perspective.

"I've had past experience on the school board, so that gives me a pretty good idea of what to expect, the goings on, the budget issues," Baisley-Byers said.

John Ward is currently on the school board. Ward ran as a write-in candidate several years ago. He said it can take a bit of work to make it on the board as a write-in, but they often have a passion for the role.

"I think when you've got a write-in candidate that usually they're going to be a person that is doing it because they're willing to put the work into it to get there," Ward said.

The county registrar said there have been other times where there was not a formal candidate. Two districts had write-in candidates in 2015.