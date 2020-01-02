Two toddlers die after vehicle slides into Indiana pond; Driver and baby in critical condition

Two toddlers died after the vehicle in which they were riding slid into a pond. The children's mother and an infant are fighting for their lives.

A vehicle is pulled out of a pond in St. Joseph County, Ind. Two toddlers died when the vehicle plunged into the pond. The driver and an infant are in critical condition. (Source: WNDU/Gray News)

Emergency crews pulled three kids and a woman from a car that was driven into a pond on a busy retail strip Tuesday afternoon.

The driver, 31-year-old Brooke Kleven of Granger, failed to follow the curve and slid off the road, authorities said.

Kleven and a three-month-old infant were taken to the hospital and are fighting to stay alive as of Thursday morning.

Four-year-old James Kleven and 2-year-old Natalie Kleven died after being taken to the hospital.

Authorities continue to investigate.

The car was fully submerged in water when first responders arrived.

"Divers are spaced out all over the city. We did have divers on the north side and they were the first ones to go in. And then as the trucks came in and more divers arrived on scene, we put more divers in the water," said David Ray, assistant chief with the Mishawaka Fire Department.

According to St. Joseph County Coroner Mike McGann, the two who died drowned.

Nearby residents and business owners reacted to the incident.

"It was very scary. I pulled up and happened to see all these ambulances and fire trucks here. I knew it was a very serious situation, and I panicked for whoever was out there. I was praying for them," Kyle Maupin said.

"We went outside, and there was already a small group gathered down by Judee's and Temper Grill. Some of our tenants here had been out and saw what had happened," said William Martin, CEO of mpress Jewelry Creations.

Martin commented on the area where the incident happened.

"You know, it's busy traffic. That curve is terrible, especially when it is as slippery as it is out today. In a time like that you just go back and think about family," he said.

