Two women arrested in Augusta County fraud investigation

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office recently arrested two women as part of an ongoing fraud investigation. Each woman is facing over a dozen charges.

Heather Jackson (L) and Carrie Quick (R)

Lt. Aaron Leveck said during April and into early May, Heather Jackson is alleged to have forged several stolen checks at Food Lion stores in the Shenandoah Valley, including in Staunton, Augusta County, Waynesboro and Harrisonburg.

Leveck said the transactions were successful, and Jackson was able to obtain thousands of dollars in groceries, other items and gift cards. Jackson is facing15 charges in Augusta County, including four counts of forgery and eight counts of obtaining money/goods by false pretenses.

Jackson is also facing charges in Staunton. Court records show she's facing nine charges there, including obtaining money by false pretenses.

The other woman charged was Carrie Quick. She's facing 14 charges for allegedly depositing forged checks and obtaining money by false pretenses. She also forged a check at Food Lion while with Jackson.

Quick is facing eight counts of forgery/uttering, and four counts of obtaining by false pretenses. Quick is currently out on bond, while Jackson is being held at Middle River Regional Jail.

Lt. Leveck said the investigation is ongoing.