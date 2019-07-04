Two-year-old fighting cancer served as grand marshal in Clover Hill parade

Two-year-old Atley was the grand marshal in Clover Hill's Fourth of July parade on Thursday.

Two-year-old Atley Hedricks was this year's grand marshal in the Clover Hill Fourth of July parade. | Credit: WHSV

"He loves tractors, cars, anything like that," Kayla Reese, his mom, said. "He loves, he's very happy all the time, he's very bubbly."

But that bubbly little boy is fighting Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Reese said Atley was diagnosed in February.

"We took him to the hospital for a fever that we thought was due to an ear infection and then we found out that his bloodwork was different," Reese said.

Reese said they had to go to UVA and have been ever since to get treatments. Reese said Atley's treatments have been going well and Atley went into remission in March.

Sandra Rohrer has organized the Clover Hill parade for 26 years. She said Atley's family has been part of the community for a long time.

"He needs the community's support behind him," Rohrer said. "And we all do support him. He's a special little guy."

Rohrer said the parade always supports someone, usually as a memorial, but Rohrer said this year was Atley's year. Parade organizers collected donations for the family along the route.

"None of us want to have a child that has a disease," Rohrer said. "I know it's hard on the whole family and we're here to back them up."

Reese said the support they've had from the community means a lot.

"It's just awesome you know," Reese said. "That everyone's so willing to help him out, and help us out as well, because it is, with going back to UVA weekly, it does take a toll."

Reese said they're taking this time as a family to focus on their new normal. While Atley is in remission, he will have to have treatments for three years, and regular check-ups after that. Reese said she's also taking this chance to ask parents to advocate for their children, especially if they think something is wrong.

Reese said they only found out about the cancer because she asked for blood work when they went to the emergency room for his ear infection.

Reese said she hopes to raise more awareness for childhood cancers.