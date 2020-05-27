Man pleads guilty to threatening family after suicide of girl he had an online relationship with

A Texas man who had an online relationship with a 16-year-old Virginia girl pleaded guilty on Wednesday to cyberstalking and making online threats to the girl's family after her suicide.

According to United State Attorney Thomas T. Cullen and David W. Archey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division, 20-year-old Adrian Raul O’Dell, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg.

O'Dell was charged in October of 2019 and arrested a month later at his home in Odessa, Texas. He was 19 at the time.

Prosecutors said O'Dell had a relationship online with a girl who lived in Linden, Virginia, from September 2017 to March 2018. The girl communicated with O'Dell about various topics, including depression and suicide, an indictment against O'Dell said.

In May 2018, the girl's body was found in a wooded area near her home. An investigation by the Warren County Sheriff's Office determined that the girl died by suicide.

In October of 2019, O'Dell was indicted by a federal grand jury in Charlottesville on three counts of cyberstalking and two counts of making interstate threats. With his guilty plea, two of those charges were dropped, and O'Dell pleaded guilty to two counts of cyberstalking and one count of making interstate threats.

An indictment unsealed in the fall said O'Dell sent a series of online messages to the girl's family in which he took credit for her suicide and threatened her family through a variety of false email and online personas.

Officials said that weeks after the girl's body was discovered, O'Dell sent an email to the sheriff's office, telling an investigator that he knew who drove the girl to suicide, that the person was named "Adrian" and that he lived in Odessa, Texas.

After that, O'Dell used various social media sites, including Facebook, Snapchat and Amino to send messages to the girl's family, including her mother, father, brother and sister, according to the indictment.

In one message sent to the girl's mother through a Facebook account, he wrote: "I'm glad I called that hit out on her, I'm glad I killed her," according to excerpts included in the indictment. He also threatened to "come to Virginia and blow up yo (vulgarity)," officials said.

The indictment said O'Dell continued to send threatening messages after he was served with a restraining order in January prohibiting him from threatening or contacting members of the girl's family and that the messages placed the family in reasonable fear of death and serious bodily harm.

“Today’s guilty plea demonstrates that online conduct can cause victims serious harm and cyberstalking will not be tolerated. With increasing amounts of our lives and business being conducted online, these kinds of cases remain a priority for this office,” First Assistant United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar said. “I am grateful for the hard work of the FBI and the Warren County Sheriff’s office in identifying this defendant and bringing him to Virginia to face justice.”

“The facts of this case speak for themselves and are saddening to us all. Although today’s plea will not make up for the loss to the victim’s family or the pain they endured, we hope it reassures them of the FBI's full commitment to investigate such matters to the fullest extent of the law,” Special Agent in Charge Archey said today. “We are grateful for the assistance of the United States Attorney's Office, the FBI's El Paso Field Office/Midland Resident Agency and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for their diligence and assistance in this investigation.”

Investigation of the case was handled by the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Warren County Sherriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney Kate Rumsey is prosecuting the case for the United States.

