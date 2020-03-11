UNC System says all universities switching to remote instruction

The UNC System says all of their campuses – including UNCW, NC State, UNC and ECU – will transition from in-person classes to alternative course delivery because of the novel coronavirus.

“Our goal is to return to in-person instruction as soon as reasonably possible. Each institution will communicate the specific details to its students and faculty,” the system said in a release.

The system says this will happen no later than March 20th and that alternative course delivery will begin March 23rd and last indefinitely.

That is essentially the same announcement as what was delivered earlier on Tuesday by James Madison University and the University of Virginia.

Each of those academic institutions announced that they would be extending spring breaks and switching all classes to an online format until at least April 5.

UNC Chapel Hill says it is also extending spring break for their students until March 22nd and will begin remote instruction for students when they return March 23rd.

Remote classes at UNC-CH will continue for the “foreseeable future.”

“The campus will be open, including residence and dining halls, libraries and Campus Health,” UNC said. “If you are a student who is able to take all of your classes remotely, we strongly encourage you to remain off campus until further notice.”

The UNC system also said that all outside events and gatherings of more than 100 people will be canceled or postponed unless the school's chancellor or provost decides otherwise.

Among North Carolina institutions, UNC’s announcement comes a day after a similar move was made by Duke University.