Community mourns teen killed in side-by-side accident

UPDATE 1/13/20 @ 4:35 p.m.

Boone County deputies tell WSAZ Alex Perdue, 14, died when a tree fell on a side-by-side.

A community remains in mourning after a teenager's death in a side-by-side accident during the weekend.

Alex Perdue was only 14. The accident happened Saturday in the Ashford area of Boone County, West Virginia.

"My mom had called me and asked me if I heard about Alex," said Alex's older cousin, Heidi Graley. "I hadn't heard anything and I just didn't want it to be true, I didn't want it to be true."

Sheriff's deputies say Alex was on a side-by-side near Berry Lane and Emmons Road. They say it appears wind blew part of a tree down, causing it to land on the vehicle while it was in motion.

"It was just a freak accident," Graley tells WSAZ. "It was just really windy that day and going down a hill and the tree just fell on top of them."

Alex was a student at Sherman High School, where students wore maroon in his honor on Monday.

"I know his mother is deeply grateful and touched that everybody participated in that," Graley said.

Chief Deputy Chad Barker said Alex will be remembered as a sweet and funny young man.

"Just be careful and just be with your family and hug the ones you have because you're not promised tomorrow," Graley said. "You're not promised anything."

Two other people were injured in the accident but have since been released from the hospital.

Sherman Junior and Senior High Schools, as well as Boone Northern Little League, are retiring Alex's baseball jersey number, No. 27, in his honor.

