Family seeking information after Marshall University student's death

UPDATE 10/14/19 @ 10 p.m.

Investigators say Colby Brown's death in Huntington, West Virginia, is believed to be a suicide, but his loved ones are still seeking answers.

A family is trying to get information about events leading up to the death of their loved one.

On Aug. 26, Marshall student Colby Brown went off the McCoy Road bridge in Huntington, falling onto Interstate 64.

His car was on the bridge with the driver door open, his family says.

Investigators say it's believed to be a suicide, but his loved ones are still questioning if someone else was involved.

"I'd talked with him earlier that day," Brown's mother Gwen Wood told WSAZ. "Everything was fine. He had plans for that weekend."

On the day of Brown's death, emergency responders got a call about a body falling onto the interstate off the McCoy Road overpass.

State Police say nothing they've seen points to the death being anything other than suicide.

They say their investigation indicates Brown was under the influence of drugs at the time of his death, and they're still working on verifying that through blood tests.

Brown's mother says the idea that her son would take his own life on the first day of his sophomore year at Marshall feels incomprehensible.

"He's never had any issues with any kind of depression," Wood said. "He loved his life."

"He had his dog down there," Colby Brown's sister Shelby Brown said. "He had just brought her down there, a dog he really loved and took really good care of. We know he'd have never brought his dog down there four hours away from her family if he was just going to leave her stranded."

Last week, WSAZ reported on David Jakob Moore being charged in connection with the death of Parker Weekly, more than a year after a shooting in Huntington was originally reported as a suicide.

That case is serving as further motivation for Brown's family to dig for details.

"We're looking for just anything that might help us connect dots, where he was and who he was with, because the stories we've received don't really add up," his sister said.

The family has made posts on Facebook neighborhood watch groups, asking for anyone with information to contact them. They're asking anyone with information or surveillance video from that day that would show whether Brown was driving alone or if he was with someone.

The family says they were told it could be another six months before the toxicology report is finished, and they're wishing that process could be sped up.

