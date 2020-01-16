Father shares grief about missing daughter and her mother

UPDATE 1/15/20 @ 11:15 p.m.

It's been almost a week and deputies say the search for 27-year-old Kimberly Danielle Cline and her 6-year-old daughter, Abagail Hope Lester, continues.

"The last time they had seen her was November 20th," said Josh Lester, Abagail's dad. "Kim had picked her up from school and that was it."

Lester says he hasn't seen or heard from his daughter or her mother since Oct. 4.

"(Kimberly) filed a protective order on behalf of Abagail against me," Lester tells WSAZ. "I couldn't make any contact for 90 days."

Within those 90 days, Kanawha County Sheriff's deputies say the two went missing. They say Kimberly's family members contacted the sheriff's department on Thursday to file a missing persons report for both Kimberly and Abagail.

"I didn't find out until January 6th during a court hearing and it was like my world was coming down," Lester said.

Lester still has Abagail's Christmas presents wrapped in her room on her bed. He says the house feels empty without her.

"I can't really describe what I'm feeling," Lester told WSAZ with tears in his eyes. "I feel chaotic. I've never had panic attacks before, and I can't sleep."

Lester says he has been handing out flyers of the two throughout the Kanawha Valley and plans to go to Ohio this weekend to continue searching.

"I love her and I miss her," Lester said about his daughter, Abagail.

WSAZ reached out to Kanawha County Schools to see if they also notified anyone about Abagail's absence.

It's still unclear why Kimberly's family members didn't report the two missing until January. But the Kanawha Sheriff's Office urges anyone to not delay reporting an incident if something like this happens to you.

Anyone who has had contact with either Kimberly Cline or Abagail Lester is asked to call 304-357-0169.

___________

ORIGINAL STORY 1/14/20

