Trial pushed back for West Virginia mom accused of fake abduction tale

UPDATE (Nov. 15):

The trial has been delayed for a West Virginia woman charged with making up a story about an Egyptian man brazenly trying to kidnap her daughter in a shopping mall.

A Cabell County court clerk says 24-year-old Santana Renee Adams’ trial on a charge of falsely reporting an emergency incident has been moved to January. It had been set to start this week.

Adams was initially hailed as a hero after claiming she used a gun to thwart the attempted kidnapping of her 5-year-old in April. She told authorities that the man tried to drag the girl away by her hair, but her story unraveled when no witnesses were found and surveillance video didn’t support her claims.

Authorities said Adams started changing her account upon further questioning and told officials she might have overreacted or misinterpreted the man's intentions. Police said the man may have simply been patting the girl on the head. At the time, police described the incident as "a cultural misunderstanding."

However, Adams' lawyer has insisted race had nothing to do with the incident.

Abduction charges were later dropped against the man, a 54-year-old engineer from Alexandria, Egypt, who was in West Virginia for work. He cried as he greeted family members upon his release from jail. He left the country days later, with police driving to the airport.

Adams faces up to six months in jail.

UPDATE 9/26/19 @ 5:30 p.m.

The lawyer for a West Virginia woman charged with falsely reporting that an Egyptian man tried to kidnap her daughter says race had nothing to do with the incident.

Attorney Kathryn Cisco-Sturgell issued a statement on Thursday saying 24-year-old Santana Renee Adams was genuinely fearful for her child's safety when she called 911.

Adams was initially hailed as a hero after claiming she used a gun to thwart the attempted kidnapping of her 5-year-old on April 1. She specifically related how "a Middle Eastern man" tried to drag her daughter by the hair across the floor of a mall, saying she drew a gun to stop the abduction.

But surveillance video from the mall showed nothing like that happening at all – instead, video showed the man patting the girl on the head. Police at the time described the incident as "a cultural misunderstanding."

Abduction charges were later dropped against the man, a 54-year-old engineer who was in the area for work, and Adams was charged with filing a false report instead.

Adams faces up to six months in jail. She has a bench trial set for Nov. 15.

UPDATE (Sept. 26):

A trial date has been set for a West Virginia woman accused of falsely reporting that an Egyptian man tried to kidnap her daughter from a shopping mall.

A Cabell County judge has set a Nov. 15 bench trial for Santana Renee Adams, a court clerk said Thursday.

Adams, 24, was initially hailed as a hero after claiming she used a gun to thwart a brazen, mid-day kidnapping of her 5-year-old on April 1. The sensational tale was bolstered with vivid details about how a Middle Eastern man pulled her daughter by the hair, dragging her across the floor of a clothing store, according to a criminal complaint.

But her story quickly began to unravel when no witnesses could be found and mall surveillance video didn't match up with her original statement.

Authorities said Adams started changing her account upon further questioning and told officials she might have overreacted or misinterpreted the man's intentions. Police said the man may have simply been patting the girl on the head.

Abduction charges were later dropped against the man, a 54-year-old engineer from Alexandria, Egypt, who was in West Virginia for work. He cried as he greeted family members upon his release from jail. He left the country days later, with police driving to the airport.

Adams faces up to six months in jail. Her attorney did not immediately have a comment.

UPDATE 4/5/19 @ 3:02 p.m.

A mom is facing criminal charges after police say she falsely accused an Egyptian man of trying to abduct her child from the Huntington Mall.

Santana Adams, 24, of Milton, appeared before a Cabell County magistrate judge Friday afternoon. She is charged with falsely reporting an emergency incident.

Her bond was set at $20,000, but she will only need to pay 10 percent of it to get out of jail -- a common bond condition. The charge is a misdemeanor. Adams faces up to a $500 fine and six months in jail.

The suspect said nothing to reporters at the courthouse. She was later taken to the Western Regional Jail and released on bond.

Adams originally told police an Egyptian man tried to kidnap her 5-year-old at the Huntington Mall. She later changed her story, calling it a "cultural misunderstanding."

The mother reported the incident Monday night. She told police she was shopping in Old Navy and that a man grabbed her child by the hair and tried to take her, adding that she pulled a gun on him to stop him.

A suspect was arrested. Mohamed Zayan denied the accusations and even said he couldn't tell you what the mom and child look like. He also said a gun was never pulled on him, as the mother said.

Police say Zayan may have simply been patting the girl on the head and smiling. All charges against Zayan were dropped Thursday.

Video surveillance near the Old Navy entrance shows Zayan and Adams calmly walking out of the store nearly 35 seconds apart and going in opposite directions.

Investigators confirmed that Adams had a gun in her front pocket. According to the criminal complaint, Adams said it was a 9 mm Smith and Wesson.

Investigators say they're not sure about a motive for Adams making her original statement and then changing it.

UPDATE 4/4/19 @ 11 p.m.

Mohamed Zayan, a man police say was falsely accused of trying to abduct a child Monday from the Huntington Mall, has walked away a free man.

Our crew was there Thursday afternoon when Zayan and his attorney walked into the Barboursville Police department to get his passport back.

Both say the truth about this situation has come out, and now the charge against him has been dropped.

“I feel like justice has prevailed,” said Michelle Protzman, Zayan’s public defender. “We seem to be living in a time where false accusations are becoming more prevalent. I think it would be great if we would all step back and think before we speak, react and judge."

A mother initially told police that she was shopping in Old Navy and that a man grabbed her child by the hair and tried to take her, adding that she pulled a gun on him to stop him. Police say that mom later changed her story about everything.

"I'm not sure what her agenda was, but it was still very, very bad to hurt this man and upset our entire community like it did," Detective Greg Lucas with the Barboursville Police Department said.

Zayan and his attorney say the mother's account wasn't the case at all. He says he doesn't know this woman and her daughter at all -- saying he couldn't even tell you what they look like. He also said a gun was never pulled on him as the mother said.

They say video surveillance doesn't even show them near each other. It shows the mother and daughter leave the store first and Zayan leaving later. He then went to other stores and, later, the food court. Zayan said he was extremely confused when police approached him.

Protzman says Zayan is in West Virginia working on a contract. She says her client was in the store to shop for his own daughter. His family is actually back in Egypt. She says she is now working to make sure his record is expunged so he can go back home and return if he would like. Zayan told WSAZ's Taylor Eaton that he hopes to come back and visit someday.

Earlier on Thursday, Cabell County Prosecutor Sean "Corky" Hammers says he is in touch with Barboursville Police about any charges that may be filed against the mother.

"If intentional misleading information was given to 911 which caused the arrest of the suspect -- obviously he spent several hours at Western Regional Jail," Hammers said. "I'm sure that was very uncomfortable for him, especially not even being from this country."

Police have confirmed that the woman had a gun in her front pocket. They say they're not sure about a motive for making her original statement and then changing it.

Zayan's attorney says she's hoping to get the charge expunged so he can travel freely and come back to the U.S. with no issues.

