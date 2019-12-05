Victim's co-worker helps catch alleged thief days after starting new job

UPDATE 12/4/19 @ 7 p.m.

Tuan Nguyen talks with his co-worker Josh Campbell at the Pho Noodle House in Huntington. Nguyen helped his co-worker get his stolen property back after being held at knifepoint.

A robbery was thwarted Tuesday, thanks to a restaurant employee who witnessed his fellow employee being held at knifepoint.

Tuan Nguyen just moved to West Virginia two weeks ago from California to work with his friend at the Pho Noodle House on 3rd Avenue in Huntington.

He's quickly shown how valuable he is to have around.

"I'm really happy I work with him," his co-worker Josh Campbell said.

Tuesday evening, Campbell was returning from his break when a man approached him in the parking lot asking for a cigarette.

"He drew a knife on me and asked for my wallet," Campbell said.

Nguyen was smoking behind a fence at the back of the restaurant and saw the crime.

Police say the suspect stole Campbell's phone, key fob, and pocket knife, and took off.

Nguyen says he followed the thief for 15 minutes and made sure police knew where to find him.

"He was chasing him the entire time on the phone," Campbell said.

Officers say the suspect, Timothy Graley, took off running when they showed up, but they caught and arrested him.

"I wanted to get back his wallet and phone and money," Nguyen said. "He's younger. He looks like my son."

Campbell got his stolen items back just minutes after they were taken, thanks to his new co-worker.

"I gave him a hug," Campbell said. "I was really surprised and shocked he did that. He's a really good guy."

Graley is charged with robbery and obstruction. He was taken to the Western Regional Jail on a $30,000 bond.

ORIGINAL STORY 12/3/19

A man faces armed robbery charges Tuesday after allegedly robbing someone at knifepoint near the intersection of Third Avenue and 15th Street, Huntington Police say.

HPD Chief Hank Dial said the suspect is Timothy Graley, who is 31.

Dial said the victim was robbed of their cellphone and keys. It happened around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Graley was arrested a few blocks from the scene by Huntington officers after a short pursuit.

Police say they were quickly able to find Graley because a nearby restaurant employee followed the suspect and let officers know his location.

Graley was taken to the Western Regional Jail. His bond is $30,000 cash.

