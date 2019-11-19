West Virginia lawmakers pass bill to allow veterans to have DUIs expunged

UPDATE 11/18/19 @ 10:45 p.m.

The West Virginia House of Representatives holds a session to vote on a bill that will alter the wording of laws related to veterans who have DUIs.

A bill aimed at giving veterans with DUI offenses on their record a second chance is now getting a second chance of its own.

That's because the original bill passed by the West Virginia Legislature earlier this year had wording that didn't comply with federal standards. If it would have stayed on the books that way, the state would have lost federal highway funding.

On Monday night, the House of Delegates and the Senate voted to change the law designed to expunge some DUIs for veterans to comply with federal laws.

The bill now heads to Gov. Jim Justice's desk to be signed.

___________

ORIGINAL STORY 11/18/19

West Virginia wants to give veterans who have been charged with a DUI a second chance. During the last legislative session, lawmakers passed a bill that made it a little easier to get their DUIs expunged.

"Our veterans court bill last general session which was enacted into law provided for possibility for some expungements, and the state has since been notified that the language of that bill has the potential to knock the state of West Virginia out of compliance with some federal regulations that control federal highway funding," said Sen. Charles Trump, R-Morgan, who is the chair of the judiciary committee.

The wording could cost the state federal highway funding, and on Monday lawmakers took that bill back up to make sure it is in compliance with federal regulations.

"That's why we're doing a fix, that's why we're taking the bill up and the purpose of the bill is to try and make sure that the sate is in compliance," Trump said.

The bill passed earlier this year that allowed veterans with several DUIs to keep a commercial license. Federal officials notified the governor's office telling them this bill would prevent the state from receiving federal highway dollars.

"What changes if the bill passes is it will restrict a little bit the circumstance in which expungements can be granted in the veterans court relating specifically to repeat DUI offenses and relating especially to people who have commercial drivers license," Trump said.

That is part of why the governor called the special session to change the wording. Lawmakers are meeting again Monday night to discuss the bill. They're making sure the wording follows federal guidelines while the state still tries to help veterans.

