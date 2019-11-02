UPDATE: Man sentenced to life for shooting and killing his roommate

UPDATE 11/1/2019 2:45 P.M.

Mason Lynch was sentenced to life with mercy on Thursday for shooting and killing his roommate.

According to Harrison County Prosecuting Attorney, Lynch pleaded guilty to first degree murder. He also pleaded guilty to battery and received a 12 month sentencing for that.

Lynch shot and murdered his roommate back in January.

UPDATE 10/15/19 @ 4:08 p.m.

A man pleaded guilty Friday to shooting and killing his roommate in January.

According to Harrison County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney James Armstrong, Mason Lynch pleaded guilty to first degree murder and battery.

The sentencing date for Lynch is on October 31, Armstrong said.

UPDATE 5/7/19 4:25 PM

A man who admitted murdering his roommate has been formally indicted by the Harrison County Grand Jury.

Mason Lynch told police in January that he shot and killed 20-year-old Brantley Langford in Clarksburg.

Lynch has been indicted for murder and battery by the Harrison County Grand Jury during its May term.

You can view the full list of indictments by visiting the Related Document.

UPDATE 1/8/19 5:49PM

Investigators say there were other people at the home during the shooting.

We're also learning more details about the victim, Brantley Langford, 20. He went to Robert C. Byrd High School and was a member of the basketball team.

According to friends on social media, Langford is a father of a nine-month-old baby.

UPDATE 1/8/19 11:10AM

Police say the suspect in a Clarksburg murder admitted to shooting and killing his roommate.

According to the criminal complaint, 22-year-old Mason Lynch told police he shot the 20-year-old Brantley Langford.

Lynch has been charged with murder.

UPDATE 1/8/2019 9:45AM

An arrest was made in connection to a deadly shooting in Clarksburg Monday night.

Mason Lynch, 22, was charged in connection to the murder. He's currently in the North Central Regional Jail.

The victim's name has not been released.

ORIGINAL STORY 1/7/2019 11:55PM.

Harrison County Sheriff's Office officials confirm one person is dead and another in custody after a shooting in Harrison County on White Blossom Drive off of Dye Road in Clarksburg. The call came in to officials around 10:40 p.m. Monday night.

The detainee is currently in custody for questioning according to Harrison County Lt. Rob Waybright.

Stay with 5 News for the latest updates.