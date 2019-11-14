Man charged in investigation of heroin-laced vape pens in West Virginia

UPDATE 11/14/19 @ 10:10 a.m.

Tristen Anderson was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance and is pending arraignment. (Source: North Central Regional Jail)

Morgantown Police have arrested a man after officers of the Morgantown Police Department and the MonMetro Drug Task Force were able to identify and confirm another source of heroin-laced vape pens and vape solutions that sent two high school students to the hospital.

According to a press release from the Morgantown Police Department, a K-9 officer conducted a traffic stop on Gallatin Street with a 2018 Dodge Ram Truck on Wednesday night. The driver was identified as 23-year-old Tristen Anderson, of Bolivar, Ohio.

The K-9 gave a positive indication on the truck, police say. A search of the truck lead to the recovery of more than two and a half pounds of marijuana, scales and packaging material.

Police searched Anderson's apartment on Virginia Avenue and found more than 25 pounds of marijuana, more than 70 bottles of highly concentrated Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) oils and other controlled substances, more than 300 “TKO” labeled vaping cartridges and over 100 THC edible candies.

Anderson has been charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance and is pending arraignment.

A court clerk says he has not yet hired a lawyer.

Police last week said they also identified an underage high school student as a suspect after finding vaping solutions and packaging materials during the execution of a search warrant. One of the vape pens was confirmed to be contaminated with heroin and other dangerous chemicals, Preston said.

State Sen. Bob Beach, a Democrat who represents Morgantown, has asked Gov. Jim Justice to issue an executive order declaring vaping a public health emergency. A spokesman for the Republican governor didn’t return a voicemail seeking comment.

____________

UPDATE 11/05/19 @ 6:00 p.m.

Just last week two Morgantown high school students ended up in the hospital after overdosing on heroin that was laced into vape pens.

This, as the area continues to see a rise in the number of young people using vape pens and products.

"The CDC says that the fastest growing population of e-cigarettes and vaping is in the youth," Dr. Lee Smith said "Particularly in high school and junior high school students,"

Dr. Lee Smith, the Monongalia County health department executive director says heroin, no matter what form it is taken in, is extremely dangerous.

"Heroin in any form is dangerous, particularly since sometimes it's laced with fentanyl which can be life-threatening if not completely fatal,"

Dr. Smith says that in the case of the laced vape pens, the heroin was being taken in the lungs, which can cause different issues than when the drug is taken intravenously.

"Probably the amount you would take in at one time, since the lungs are a big field as opposed to injecting some small amount into your veins, probably can be pretty outstanding,"

While Morgantown police have identified one source of the doctored vape pens, they believe there are possibly other dangerous brands and types of vape cartridges still in circulation.

The best thing guardians of high schoolers can do, Dr. Smith says, is to prevent young people from developing the habit of vaping in the first place.

_____________

UPDATE 11/04/19 @ 2:59 p.m.

The Morgantown Police Department and the Mon Metro Task Force were able to identify and confirm one source of the suspected vape pens and vaping solution on Monday after two high school students were hospitalized after overdosing on heroin laced vape pens within a 24-hour time frame last week.

According to a press release from the Morgantown Police Department, a suspect was identified as a juvenile high school student, who distributed at least one of the devices. Detectives got a search warrant, which resulted in the recovery of over 100 charged vape solutions, marijuana, packaging materials and empty vape cartridges that were being filled with the suspecting vaping solution.

Police say the name on the suspected device is "TKO"

The investigation is still ongoing, according to the press release. It is believed that there are other brands and types of vape cartridges in circulation, but the “TKO” is confirmed as one that was contaminated with heroin and other dangerous chemicals.

Parents that suspect their child is in possession of the vape pen or vaping solution is asked to throw it away or turn it in to law enforcement.

The Morgantown Police Department says they are not interested in charging anyone that turns these items in but is focused on the source of this potentially deadly product.

_____________

ORIGINAL STORY

Two high schools students were hospitalized after they overdosed on heroin laced "Vape Pens" in the last 24 hours.

According to a press release from Morgantown Police Department, preliminary testing on one of the “Vape” solutions has indicated that the solution contained heroin, and other opioids as well as a significant number of other chemicals.

The Morgantown Police Department says these types of solutions are extremely dangerous and potentially fatal from as little as one use. Anyone using, possession or even knows of anyone in possession of vape solutions that were not purchased directly from a retail store are asked to either turn them in to school administration, law enforcement or throw them away.

At least one of the devices was sold as liquid marijuana, which police say is also dangerous in these types of devices and possibly fatal when mixed with other chemicals and controlled substances.

Parents that suspect their child is in possession of the vape pen or vaping solution is asked to throw it away or turn it in to law enforcement.

The Morgantown Police Department says they are not interested in charging anyone that turns these items in but is focused on the source of this potentially deadly product.

Copyright 2019 WDTV. All rights reserved.