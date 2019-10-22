Search and rescue mission scaled back for missing WV man in Utah

UPDATE 10/21/2019 @ 9:30 a.m.

Carl L. Crumrine, 69, of Buckhannon, went missing Monday morning during a hunting trip in a remote Utah forest.

A foot of snow that accumulated in a Utah where a man from Buckhannon, West Virginia, was believed to have gone missing forced crews to scale back search efforts one week after the rescue mission began.

Carl Crumrine, 69, went missing last Monday in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest while on a hunting trip. He hasn't been seen since he left his campsite at 5:30 that morning.

Summit County, Utah Sheriff Justin Martinez said Monday the search is ongoing, but it was limited in scope. He said search and rescue teams will still use air and ground resources as weather conditions allowed.

A volunteer group helping with search efforts, the Garrett Bardsley Foundation, called off its rescue mission over the weekend.

"With the recent weather in the search area, we are unable to continue the volunteer search effort," the group said in a written statement. "Our hopes and prayers are with Carl and his family in this difficult time."

A GoFundMe account was set up to help cover travel expenses for Carl's son, Paul, who recently went to Utah to help with search efforts. It can be found in 'Related Links' (To the right on desktop, below this story on mobile view).

UPDATE 10/18/2019 @ 10 a.m.

The search for a man from Buckhannon who went missing in a Utah forest hasn't turned up any results.

Carl Crumrine, 69, went missing Monday in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez said several inches of snow accumulated overnight in parts of the search area. The rescue mission was already made difficult by the remote area of the national forest.

Several surrounding agencies have joined the search efforts that include horseback and dogs.

"We give our heartfelt thanks to all the surrounding agencies and dozens of personnel assisting in finding Carl," Sheriff Martinez wrote.

UPDATE 10/16/2019 @ 6:30 p.m.

Carl Crumrine, 69, of Buckhannon, went on a hunting trip with some friends in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest in Utah.

He left his group on Monday at 5:30 a.m. and hasn't been seen since.

One of Crumrine's relatives said he had a specific place to meet up with the rest of his group, but on Monday he never showed up to that designated area.

5 News spoke to his son, Paul Crumrine, who said his father is an experienced hunter and that he was prepared for something like his to happen. While he is almost 70, his son says he is active and in good shape.

"Well my dad trained me and my mom's younger brothers on how to survive in the woods," his son said.

He added that his father has bad knees and he may be hurt, but he thinks he's probably sitting tight waiting for someone to find him.

Paul said he wants his father to know, "We love him and to hold tight we're trying to get to him as fast as possible."

ORIGINAL STORY 10/16/2019 10:40 a.m.

Search teams are looking for a man from Buckhannon who went missing Monday morning during a hunting trip in a remote Utah forest.

Carl L. Crumrine, 69, was last seen Monday at 5:30 a.m. He was hunting with a group in the Lyman Lake area of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

Authorities believe he walked away from his campsite toward the lake. His hunting group went looking for him Monday afternoon when he didn't return.

Search crews pulled back their efforts last night at 7 p.m. and got a fresh start at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, an official with the sheriff's office told 5 News. Search dogs have also been deployed in the remote area of the forest.

Temperatures dipped into the teens overnight, local officials said, and Crumrine was dressed for the cold weather. He only reportedly had a small amount of food with him and was possibly carrying his hunting rifle. Authorities said he was not familiar with the area.

Police have been in contact with family members in West Virginia as their search continues.

Copyright 2019 WDTV. All rights reserved.