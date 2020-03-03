U.S. Census Bureau hiring Census Takers in West Virginia

Starting next week, you should receive some information in the mail regarding the 2020 Census and the U.S Census Bureau is looking to hire more people to help as it gets rolling.

Census takers can choose which hours they would like to work and get paid every Wednesday.

Tuesday morning, members of the Census Bureau were at the Pendleton County Library looking to hire part-time census takers. The job pays competitive wages based on where you live.

Drema Pritt, with the U.S Census Bureau, said applicants can make their own hours and be paid once a week. She said it's a great way to play a part in U.S. history.

"It's a civic duty, the census is mandated by the Constitution that we count everyone who lives in the United States every ten years," Pritt said. "This is an opportunity to help fulfill that constitutional mandate."

Bilingual applicants are needed and encouraged to apply. To apply, you need a social security number, home address, phone number, and date of birth.

Staff are looking for various jobs depending on your county. If you would like to attend a job fair, these are the next events planned, or you can visit 2020census.gov/jobs.

March 4, 2020

Monongalia County (starting wage $20.00)

LaQuinta Inn, Morgantown, 5000 Gateway Drive, Morgantown, WV 26501

March 5, 2020

Ohio County (starting wage $17.00)

Wheeling University, Thomas S. Acker SJ Science Center, Room 207; 316 Washington Avenue, Wheeling, WV 26003

March 6, 2020

Marion County (starting wage $17.00)

Board of Education at Marion County Armory, 1516 Mary Lou Retton Drive, Fairmont, WV 26554

March 11, 2020

Hampshire County (starting wage $16.00)

Hampshire County Public Library, 153 W Main Street, Romney, WV 26757

March 12, 2020

Pocahontas County (starting wage $15.00)

McClintic Branch Library, 500 8th Street, Marlinton, WV 24954