U.S. Department of State opens new state-of-the-art training facility in Va.

The U.S. Department of State on Thursday opened its doors to the Diplomatic Security Service’s Foreign Affairs Security Training Center (FASTC).

“FASTC is the nation’s largest provider of foreign affairs security training,” the Department of State said in a news release.

The training center is located on 1,350 acres at Fort Pickett.

“The training compounds aims to satisfy the unique challenges of securing diplomacy in an ever changing global environment by providing hard-skills security training to approximately 10,000 students annually,” the state department said.

FASTC includes three high-speed driving tracks, off-road tracks, explosives ranges and smokehouses for situations when fire is used as a weapon.