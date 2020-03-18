US Forest Service conducting more control burns this month

With dry weather so far in the month of March, the Forest Service has taken advantage of operating controlled burns. The month of March so far has only seen just over a half an inch of rain.

On top of that, many trees have not bloomed just yet which creates great conditions for controlled burns to occur. Many controlled burns have already been completed this month, including March 8th in Shenandoah County.

“This year the Forest Service has taken advantage of favorable weather conditions,” said Mary Yonce, district ranger for North River and Lee Ranger districts.

More controlled burns are expected for the near future when another prime opportunity occurs. Conditions that factor into this decision are wind, precipitation, and humidity.

The next major controlled burn is expected to occur in Page County. This controlled burn is going to be 3,578 acres. The planned burn will occur 2.3 miles west of the town of Shenandoah and 2.9 miles north of Massanutten Resort.

The Forest Service stated that residents in Harrisonburg, Massanutten, Elkton, Shenandoah, and New Market may see or smell smoke in this process.

The area has also seen two wildfires. One occurred in Shenandoah National Park east of Grottoes and another occurred in Page County in the Tanners Ridge area.

