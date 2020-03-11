US Forest Service continues controlled burns

With springtime around the corner, that means wildfire season has already started. The transition to spring brings windy conditions to the Valley and some of the lowest relative humidity of the year.

That, in combination with the lack of vegetation on trees is why we commonly see wildfires this time of year.

There have been two notable wildfires already in our area in the last week. Controlled burns are a key measure to limit wildfires.

The U.S. Forest Service creates controlled burns to "burn off" some fuel that flares up wildfires. Controlled burns have been already underway is in Shenandoah County.

Mary Yonce, a district ranger for the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest, said the process is so important.

"We perform controlled burns to control the threat from catastrophic wildfires. Those help reduce the fuel loading in the forest to prevent large accumulations of fuel that will carry a wildfire," said Yonce.

The U.S. Forest Service will continue to conduct controlled burns in the near future. The next notable controlled burn will occur near Cub Run Elementary in Rockingham County when conditions are right.

