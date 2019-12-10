U.S. House passes bill offering financial relief to Virginia Beach mass shooting victims

A bill offering financial relief to Virginia Beach mass shooting victims passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday.

Rep. Elaine Luria introduced the Virginia Beach Strong Act.

Following the May shooting, the City of Virginia Beach created a fund to help victims, survivors and their families. Due to a technicality in the definition of charitable beneficiaries in the tax code, donations to this fund will likely not be considered tax-deductible without congressional action.

If signed into law, donations to immediate victims’ family members under the Virginia Beach Strong Act would be tax-deductible.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

