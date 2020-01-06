U.S. Marshals helping Lynchburg police in search for McDonald's shooting suspect

UPDATE:

WDBJ7 scene photo/Suspect photo courtesy Lynchburg PD

The United States Marshals Service is assisting Lynchburg police with locating Sherwin Torrance Overstreet.

According to the Lynchburg Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $2,000 reward for information that directly leads to Overstreet's arrest.

Tips may be forwarded to USMS84.tips@usdoj.gov or by using the USMS Tips app.

UPDATE:

Lynchburg Police say they have recovered a vehicle related to a shooting at a McDonald's restaurant Friday night.

Police issued a statement Saturday afternoon, saying a 2005 Red Mazda SUV had been located. A news release issued early Saturday morning indicated police were trying to find the vehicle, which they believe was driven by Sherwin Overstreet.

Overstreet is accused of shooting two employees at a McDonald's restaurant in the 2100 block of Wards Road Friday night. He remains at large.

Both of the people who were shot are expected to recover, according to a police spokeswoman.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A man is on the run after police say he shot employees at a Lynchburg McDonald's.

Sherwin Torrance Overstreet of Roanoke is wanted after police say he shot two employees at a McDonald's in the 2100 block of Wards Rd. Friday night.

Overstreet left in a 2005 Red Mazda SUV with Virginia Tag "URS-7076."

Overstreet is wanted and charged with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony.

A couple, who identified themselves as the parents of a McDonald’s employee, told WDBJ7 their daughter witnessed a man become angry in the drive-thru of the restaurant before entering the building and shooting the employees.

There is no word yet on the victims' conditions.

Police say this incident is not connected to a stabbing across the street the previous night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. M. Scott at 434-455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online here, or use the P3 app on a cell phone.

