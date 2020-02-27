U.S. Marshals searching for man with Waynesboro connections

Waynesboro police are encouraging the public to keep an eye out for a man wanted by U.S. Marshals.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, Miguel Angel Fernandez is wanted by the United States Marshals Service for violating the conditions of federal supervised release.

Fernandez was originally convicted for knowingly possessing a stolen firearm in Waynesboro in 2017.

Marshals are asking for information about his whereabouts.

Fernandez stands 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

Tips can be sent to USMS84.tips@usdoj.gov or through the USMS Tips app.

