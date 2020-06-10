US Sen. Capito wins GOP primary in West Virginia

Shelley Moore Capito has moved a step closer to becoming the first West Virginia Republican to be reelected to the U.S. Senate in more than a century.

Capito easily defeated two other GOP candidates in Tuesday's primary.

"This election certainly has been unusual," Capito said in a statement. "It’s just amazing how many people voted whether it was absentee or came out to vote or early voting. So, congratulations West Virginia on tremendous numbers.

Capito said she was "deeply honored that so many West Virginia Republicans came out and voted for me and asked to send me back to the United State Senate for another term."

She said she has been working hard on economic development issues as we reopen from this COVID pandemic.

"I have been very mindful to make sure that West Virginia is a part of both the health and economic circumstances that we found ourselves in. And I’m ready for our economy to get going, moving and growing so that we can take off where we left off," Capito said.

Three Democrats were vying to run against Capito in November: progressive candidate Paula Jean Swearengin was competing against former state Sen. Richard Ojeda and former South Charleston Mayor Richie Robb. Capito is West Virginia's first female U.S. senator and the first Republican since 1959. Her campaign raised far more money than all other candidates in both parties combined. Her main opponent in the race was Allen Whitt, president of the Family Policy Council of West Virginia.