US Women face strong England team in the World Cup semifinals

If the U.S. Women’s National Team thought France was a tough opponent, they’re in for another rough ride against England and all the drama that goes with a big match.

No. 3 England is on the rise and have wowed crowds in France with a dominant defense that has allowed only one goal in seven games.

During the She Believes Cup earlier this year, England won the title over Japan, Brazil - and the No. 1 ranked U.S. team.

In the last World Cup, England won third place and have never made the finals; the U.S. are the reigning champions.

Since coach Phil Neville has taken over the team, the Lionesses have bought into his philosophy that England is one of the best teams in the world - and proved it throughout World Cup play.

Neville accused the U.S. women’s team of poor etiquette after two USWNT officials went to the hotel where England’s team was staying to scout it out.

The U.S. team was looking to stay at that hotel, but the two officials weren’t wearing USWNT apparel, a sticking point for Neville.

However, U.S. Women’s team isn’t backing down from the criticism, and the British media is accusing them of being arrogant after “Hotelgate,” a 13-0 win over Thailand and defender Ali Krieger’s claim that the U.S. is the “best team in the world, and the second-best team in the world.”

Coach Jill Ellis brushed aside the allegations saying that the team knows they have to earn every win.

The match starts at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The victor advances to the final and will play the winner Wednesday’s Netherlands vs. Sweden match.

