U.S. coronavirus death toll hits 11; feds investigate Wash. nursing home

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 11 with a victim succumbing in California - the first reported fatality outside Washington state.

A staff member blocks the view as a person is taken by a stretcher to a waiting ambulance from a nursing facility where more than 50 people are sick and being tested for the COVID-19 virus, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Kirkland, Wash. (Source: AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Officials in Placer County, northwest of Sacramento, said Wednesday an elderly adult who tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a San Francisco-to-Mexico cruise had died. They said the victim had underlying health conditions.

Washington also announced another death Wednesday, bringing its total to 10. Most of the dead were residents of a nursing home in Kirkland, a suburb east of Seattle.

The House easily passed an $8.3 billion measure to battle the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. The sweeping bipartisan vote came just nine days after President Donald Trump requested action.

The legislation more than triples the $2.5 billion plan unveiled by Trump just last week. It would speed development of vaccines and new medicines to battle the virus, pay for containment operations, and beef up preparedness.

Trump is expected to sign the measure, which has the blessing of top Republicans.

Next up is the GOP-controlled Senate, which hopes to pass the bill Thursday for Trump’s signature.

Dogs, cats can't pass on coronavirus, but can test positive

Pet cats and dogs cannot pass the new coronavirus to humans, but they can test positive for low levels of the pathogen if they catch it from their owner.

That’s the conclusion of Hong Kong agricultural officials and other experts after a dog in quarantine tested weak positive for the virus in samples from its nose and mouth.

The agricultural department said it found no evidence that pets were a source of infection or could get sick themselves with the COVID-19 illness. It suggested, however, that pets from a household of an infected person be quarantined.

World girds for months of trouble as virus pushes west

Nations around the world are girding for months of disruptions from the new virus as it continues its spread outside China.

The World Health Organization says there are about 17 times as many new infections outside China as in it, with widening outbreaks in South Korea, Italy and Iran responsible for a majority of the new cases.

Countries desperate to keep the crisis from expanding within their borders have further tightened travel restrictions, with Australia, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates among the latest to do so.

The Emirates warned its people not to travel anywhere abroad and said those who do could be subject to quarantines when they return.

The country’s Health and Community Protection Ministry warning comes as Abu Dhabi sent 215 foreigners it evacuated from hard-hit Hubei in China to a quarantine set up in its Emirates Humanitarian City. They include citizens of Egypt, Sudan and Yemen.

Iran says virus deaths reach 107 amid 3,513 confirmed cases

Iran has announced new measures to fight a spreading outbreak of the new coronavirus. The new coronavirus has killed 107 people in the Islamic Republic amid 3,513 confirmed cases there.

The announcement in Iran came as Palestinian authorities say the Nativity Church in the biblical city of Bethlehem will close indefinitely over coronavirus fears. The church is built atop the spot where Christians believe Jesus was born.

Iran’s health minister said Thursday that authorities will start setting set up checkpoints to limit travel between major cities. He’s also urging citizens to reduce their use of paper money and to stay in their vehicles at gas stations.

He earlier said authorities will begin manning checkpoints to limit travel between major cities in the Islamic Republic.

Swiss officials confirm first coronavirus death

Authorities in Switzerland say a 74-year-old woman infected with COVID-19 has died, the first death due to the new virus reported in the country.

The Federal Office of Public Health said Thursday that the death was reported by authorities in the western canton of Vaud.

The woman had been hospitalized since Tuesday and died during the night.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 58 infections had been confirmed in Switzerland.

Global shares rise after surge in US on stimulus measures

Shares in Europe and Asia have advanced, taking their cue from a surge on Wall Street as governments and central banks took more aggressive measures to fight the virus outbreak and its effects on the economy.

Benchmarks rose in almost every market on Thursday, though U.S. futures pointed to a weak open.

Investors are anticipating more central banks will follow the Federal Reserve’s lead in cutting rates.

The gains on Wall Street more than recouped big losses from a day earlier as wild, virus-fueled swings around the world’s markets extend into a third week.

Even though lower interest rates will not halt the spread of the virus, investors want to see central banks and other authorities do what they can to lessen the damage.

Industry group: Virus outbreak could cost airlines $113B

The International Air Transport Association says the virus outbreak that began in China could cost airlines as much as $113 billion in lost revenues due to the collapse of air travel.

Representatives of the airline industry group said Thursday after a working meeting in Singapore that the industry urgently needs help from governments in waiving some requirements and fees to alleviate the burden on struggling carriers.

An earlier estimate just two weeks ago put the potential cost of the downturn in travel at less than $30 billion.

The IATA officials said the consensus of experts was that air travel remains relatively safe and that there are no known cases of passengers spreading the virus while on aircraft.

OPEC looks to cut production as virus outbreak hits demand

The oil-producing countries of the OPEC cartel are considering whether to slash output to contain a plunge in prices.

The cost of crude has fallen 25% since the start of the year amid concerns about the virus outbreak’s disruption to the world economy. Air travel to China all but stopped and demand for transportation fuel inside the country dropped dramatically as cities locked down. Major companies halted business travel.

Oil prices stabilized ahead of the meeting on expectations that OPEC and non-OPEC members like Russia would agree to deeper production cuts. Some analysts predict the cartel will agree to slash production by 1 million barrels per day, on top of existing cuts.

