USBA announces loans for small agricultural businesses

The coronavirus pandemic has not changed Bryce Blosser's daily schedule.

"I'm doing the exact same thing as I've always been doing, get up in the morning, feed cattle, manage the herd, take care of both of our farms," Blosser told WHSV Monday.

Blosser is the owner of GlenDor Farms in Rockingham County. He said there has been a negative economic change because of COVID-19.

"The only thing that has changed is the amount of money coming in," Blosser said. "With a lot of the processors and packages being shut down as long as they were, just now maybe starting to open back up, there's just not that availability of where we can sell our cattle at."

Blosser and other farmers could be getting some help. On Monday, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced loans for agricultural businesses with less than 500 employees.

"Farmers don't get paychecks every single week or bi-monthly like most employees do," Blosser said. "So our cash flow is definitely hurt a lot by this."

The loans apply to farmers that produce food and fiber, ranching, livestock, aquaculture and more. Blosser is strongly considering applying for the loans and hopes they will be easier than past loans to apply for and receive.

Blosser said local consumers can make an impact, too.

"Buy local beef, go straight from the farm, meet your farmers, see their farm, and buy beef right out of the field and get it processed at a local processing plant," Blosser told WHSV. "We just need to draw together as a community and help support the farmers that are really feeding the rest of the nation."

