USDA giving 2 West Virginia counties over $3 million for potable water

Millions of dollars from the federal government are being given to two counties in West Virginia to improve water and wastewater infrastructure.

According to a press release from U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), who are both part of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) granted a total of $3,555,000 to Doddridge and Hardy counties.

The money is meant to provide quality and dependable potable water and fire protection services to homes in Doddridge County. In Hardy County, it's meant to extend water services.

“West Virginians deserve access to clean drinking water, no matter where they live. I am proud to help these communities receive the resources they need to live healthy lives. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for West Virginians to receive the services they need and deserve.” said Senator Manchin.

“Readily-available clean and potable water is a necessity for homes and businesses throughout West Virginia. I’m glad to see this water infrastructure funding come to Doddridge and Hardy counties so we can keep our communities healthy and thriving,” said Senator Capito.

