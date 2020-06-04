USPS asking public for help in preventing dog attacks

The U.S. Postal Service is asking people for help in preventing dog attacks on carriers.

If a carrier is delivering directly to your door, the USPS asks that you place your dog in a separate room and close the door before opening the outside door. There are instances where dogs push through screen doors to attack visitors, the USPS says.

They also ask you to never take mail directly from a carrier in the presence of your pet, as some dogs see this as a threatening gesture.

Electric fencing can also be an issue, as many carriers may assume a resident is animal-free if there is no physical fence. The USPS asks you keep your dog inside or restrained when mail is being delivered.

If dogs are outside, make sure they are properly restrained and out of reach of a mail carrier. If the carrier deems the residence unsafe due to an unrestrained dog, delivery will be interrupted and will not resume until carriers have assurance the dog will be restrained. During that time, individuals will have to pick up their mail at a post office.

The USPS says customers who have notification features, such as Informed Delivery, will be able to see when the carrier is on their way, and can therefore restrain their dog accordingly.