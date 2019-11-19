USPS: Mail from Afton crash has been recovered

The tractor-trailer involved in the crash early Sunday morning on Afton Mountain was carrying mail, according to Virginia State Police.

The U.S. Postal Inspector responded to the scene on Sunday morning.

The United States Postal Service released a statement saying in part their thoughts and prayers were with everyone involved in the crash. Additionally, they said the mail from the crash was recovered and has been brought to the postal service for processing.

FULL STATEMENT:

“We are saddened by the news of this accident and our thoughts and prayers are with the contract driver who was transporting mail on behalf of USPS and the others involved in the incident.

All mail from this accident has been recovered and brought to the Postal Service for processing.”

