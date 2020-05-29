UVA Health: Stroke health is important during pandemic

University of Virginia Health is urging people who are suffering from symptoms of stroke to call 911 despite the pandemic, saying every minute is critical in preventing long-term injuries.

UVA Stroke Expert Dr. Andrew Southerland said they saw a huge drop in people seeking help for strokes last month.

“We saw almost 40 percent drop off in the number of folks seeking emergency care when they were having a stroke and you can understand that because people are naturally worried and fearful of going to the hospital or leaving the house because of concern for exposure to COVID-19,” he said.

Common symptoms of stroke include slurred speech, weakness in arms or legs and changes in vision.

UVA Health is taking several precautions to limit COVID-19 exposure in order to make sure people still feel comfortable calling for help.