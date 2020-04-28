UVA Health System cuts hours, furloughs workers due to COVID-19

On Tuesday, April 28, the University of Virginia Health System announced it has had a deficit of $85 million per month since the onset of COVID-19 shutdowns. One of the biggest reasons for the loss of money is the lack of elective surgeries and clinic visits.

UVA Health spokesperson Eric Swensen says surgeries are down 70% and clinic visits are down 90%. To cut back on those losses, the health system will furlough non-patient staff. Those people will be allowed to use their paid time off and UVA’s emergency assistance fund while they are not working. Hours for patient care providers will also be cut back, on a shift by shift basis. Swensen said the details of those cuts will be left up to the discretion of divisions and departments.

Physicians will have their pay cut by 20% through July, and retirement contributions will be suspended through the end of July.

Funding to the School of Medicine, the School of Nursing, and the Health Sciences Library is also set to be reduced.

“This is a tough day for us because everybody I’ve met here is really committed to serving people, to serving patients, to serving our community. It’s a rough day to have to start this process of putting people on furlough or to reduce people’s hours,” Swensen said. “It’s a tough thing to do and it’s certainly very much the last resort and the last thing that we wanted to do”.

Craig Kent, the Executive Vice President for Health Affairs for the University of Virginia, is also taking a pay cut, reducing his compensation by 40% through the end of July. Leaders at UVA Medical Center, UVA Physicians Group, the UVA School of Medicine and the UVA School of Nursing will reduce their compensation by 20% through the end of July.

